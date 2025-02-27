Ducommun: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Ducommun Inc. (DCO) on Thursday reported profit of $6.8 million…

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Ducommun Inc. (DCO) on Thursday reported profit of $6.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Costa Mesa, California-based company said it had profit of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 75 cents per share.

The aerospace industry supplier posted revenue of $197.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $31.5 million, or $2.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $786.6 million.

