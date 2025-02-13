DTE Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — DTE Energy Co. (DTE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $292 million. On a…

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — DTE Energy Co. (DTE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $292 million.

On a per-share basis, the Detroit-based company said it had profit of $1.41. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.51 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.46 per share.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.4 billion, or $6.77 per share.

DTE Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.09 to $7.23 per share.

