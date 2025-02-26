DT Midstream: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — DT Midstream Inc. (DTM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $73 million. The Detroit-based…

The Detroit-based company said it had profit of 73 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 94 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported profit of $354 million, or $3.60 per share.

