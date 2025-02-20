Dropbox: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dropbox Inc. (DBX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $102.8 million.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dropbox Inc. (DBX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $102.8 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 73 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The online file-sharing company posted revenue of $643.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $638.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $452.3 million, or $1.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.55 billion.

