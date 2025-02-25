Dream Finders Homes: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) on Tuesday reported earnings of $129.3 million…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) on Tuesday reported earnings of $129.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.29.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $1.56 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $335.3 million, or $3.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.45 billion.

