DraftKings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) on Thursday reported a loss of $134.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 19 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.39 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.41 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $507.3 million, or $1.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.77 billion.

DraftKings expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.3 billion to $6.6 billion.

