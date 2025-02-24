Douglas Dynamics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Douglas Dynamics Inc. (PLOW) on Monday reported earnings of $7.9 million in its fourth…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Douglas Dynamics Inc. (PLOW) on Monday reported earnings of $7.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 39 cents per share.

The snowplow maker posted revenue of $143.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $56.2 million, or $2.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $568.5 million.

Douglas Dynamics expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.30 to $2.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $610 million to $650 million.

_____

