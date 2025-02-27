DoubleVerify: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $23.4 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $23.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 13 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The software platform for digital media measurement and analytics posted revenue of $190.6 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $196.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $56.2 million, or 32 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $656.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, DoubleVerify said it expects revenue in the range of $151 million to $155 million.

