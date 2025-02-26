Dorman Products: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLMAR, Pa. (AP) — COLMAR, Pa. (AP) — Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $54.5 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Colmar, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.77. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and pretax expenses, came to $2.20 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.97 per share.

The distributor of parts to automotive retailers posted revenue of $533.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $524.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $190 million, or $6.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.01 billion.

Dorman Products expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.55 to $7.85 per share.

