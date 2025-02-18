Donnelley Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN) on Tuesday reported net income of $6.3 million in…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN) on Tuesday reported net income of $6.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 40 cents per share.

The financial communications and data services provider posted revenue of $156.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $92.4 million, or $3.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $781.9 million.

