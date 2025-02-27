Donaldson: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Donaldson Co. (DCI) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $95.9 million. The Minneapolis-based…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Donaldson Co. (DCI) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $95.9 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 79 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 83 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The maker of filtration systems posted revenue of $870 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $908.6 million.

Donaldson expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.60 to $3.68 per share.

