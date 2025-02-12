Dominion Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy Inc. (D) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $145 million.…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy Inc. (D) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $145 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 58 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $3.4 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.51 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.05 billion, or $2.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.46 billion.

Dominion Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.28 to $3.52 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

