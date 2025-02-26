Dole: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Dole PLC (DOLE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $39.1 million in its fourth…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Dole PLC (DOLE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $39.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Dublin-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The fresh fruit and vegetable company posted revenue of $2.17 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $125.5 million, or $1.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.48 billion.

