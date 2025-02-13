DNOW: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — DNOW Inc. (DNOW) on Thursday reported net income of $23 million in its fourth…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — DNOW Inc. (DNOW) on Thursday reported net income of $23 million in its fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The energy and industrial distribution company posted revenue of $571 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $81 million, or 74 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.37 billion.

