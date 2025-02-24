DMC Global: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $3.3…

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $3.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 9 cents per share.

The diversified holding company posted revenue of $152.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $161.2 million, or $8.20 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $642.9 million.

DMC Global shares have climbed 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $8.31, a fall of 52% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BOOM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BOOM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.