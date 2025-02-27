DLocal: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — DLocal Ltd. (DLO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $29.7 million. On…

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — DLocal Ltd. (DLO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $29.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the company said it had profit of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 15 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The online payment company posted revenue of $204.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $120.4 million, or 39 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $746 million.

