Dillard’s: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $214.4 million.

The Little Rock, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of $13.48 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.66 per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $2.02 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.94 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $593.5 million, or $36.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.59 billion.

