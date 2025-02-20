DigitalBridge: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) on Thursday reported a loss of…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 11 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The provider of asset management services to NorthStar Realty Finance Corp. posted revenue of $101.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $96.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $97.6 million, or $1.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $228.1 million.

