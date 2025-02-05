Digital Turbine: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $23.1 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $23.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The mobile software company posted revenue of $134.6 million in the period.

Digital Turbine expects full-year revenue in the range of $485 million to $490 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $2.53. A year ago, they were trading at $5.12.

