Digimarc: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Digimarc Corp. (DMRC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.6 million in…

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Digimarc Corp. (DMRC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Beaverton, Oregon-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 22 cents per share.

The online marketing company posted revenue of $8.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $39 million, or $1.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $38.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DMRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DMRC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.