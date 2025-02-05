Digi International: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOPKINS, Minn. (AP) — HOPKINS, Minn. (AP) — Digi International Inc. (DGII) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $10.1…

HOPKINS, Minn. (AP) — HOPKINS, Minn. (AP) — Digi International Inc. (DGII) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $10.1 million.

The Hopkins, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 50 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The provider of communication adapters posted revenue of $103.9 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $104.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Digi International expects its per-share earnings to range from 46 cents to 50 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $102 million to $106 million for the fiscal second quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DGII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DGII

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.