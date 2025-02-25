Diana Shipping: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Diana Shipping inc. (DSX) on Tuesday reported profit of $9.7 million in…

The Athens, Greece-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $57.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $53.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $12.7 million, or 5 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $214.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DSX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DSX

