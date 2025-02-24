Diamondback: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.07…

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.07 billion.

The Midland, Texas-based company said it had net income of $3.67 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.64 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.26 per share.

The energy exploration and production company posted revenue of $3.71 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.4 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.34 billion, or $15.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.07 billion.

