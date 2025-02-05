DHT Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) on Wednesday reported net income of $54.9 million…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) on Wednesday reported net income of $54.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 34 cents.

The independent oil tanker company posted revenue of $131.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $86.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $181.4 million, or $1.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $392.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DHT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DHT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.