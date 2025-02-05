DHI Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — DHI Group Inc. (DHX) on Wednesday reported earnings of $1 million in…

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — DHI Group Inc. (DHX) on Wednesday reported earnings of $1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Centennial, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The provider of websites and career fairs for professionals posted revenue of $34.8 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $34.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $253,000, or 1 cent per share. Revenue was reported as $141.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, DHI Group said it expects revenue in the range of $32 million to $33 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $131 million to $135 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DHX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DHX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.