DexCom: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — DexCom Inc. (DXCM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $151.7 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had profit of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 45 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $576.2 million, or $1.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.03 billion.

DexCom expects full-year revenue of $4.6 billion.

