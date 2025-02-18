Devon Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $639 million.…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $639 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had net income of 98 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.16 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The oil and gas exploration company posted revenue of $4.4 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.24 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.89 billion, or $4.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $15.94 billion.

