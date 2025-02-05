Determining Medical School Fit: 4 Key Questions to Ask

Choosing the best medical school fit is a pivotal decision that can shape your career path. One of the best…

Choosing the best medical school fit is a pivotal decision that can shape your career path. One of the best ways to assess whether a school aligns with your goals is to ask the right questions during your in-person medical school interview.

“Many applicants usually prepare with mock interviews, in which they answer all types of questions that may potentially be asked,” says Dr. Marshall Kirsch, a board-certified neurologist and Inspira Advantage medical school and residency admissions consultant.

However, some applicants neglect a critical part of the interview process: “Turning the tables and asking the interviewer questions.”

This failure to ask questions “repeats itself in residency, fellowship and eventual attending interviews as well,” Kirsch says. Asking thoughtful questions not only shows that you’re interested in what the medical school has to offer, but that “you’ve done your homework and are seriously considering how the program fits with your professional goals,” he says.

These four questions can start useful conversations and leave a lasting impression on your interviewers.

What Type of Student Thrives in Your Curriculum?

Accredited U.S. medical school curriculums follow Liaison Committee on Medical Education, or LCME, standards. However, schools have some flexibility to shape curriculum to their specific educational objectives. For example, programs may emphasize problem-based learning or rely on traditional lecture-based instruction.

Understanding what types of students thrive in the curriculum “helps assess whether the learning environment matches your strengths,” says Kate Altieri, director of College of Osteopathic Medicine recruitment at the University of New England in Maine.

Schools may also vary the length of the preclinical curriculum, which is typically two years but can be shorter. For example, Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Tennessee offers a 13-month preclinical curriculum that brings clerkships — which typically start in third year — forward to second year.

“Some medical schools emphasize early clinical exposure, while others emphasize research,” Kirsch says.

A good follow-up question is “What sets your curriculum apart?”

Asking these questions shows the interviewer that the applicant “is thinking deeply about how they would fit into their system and shows a level of confidence that the applicant understands their own learning style — a key aspect of medical training,” Kirsch says.

How Does Your School Define a Great Physician?

You can use your interview to get a more thorough explanation of a med school’s training philosophy and expectations and find out whether the school prioritizes clinical excellence, research or advocacy.

“Asking about the school’s definition of a great physician provides insight into its values and the kind of doctors it aims to train,” Altieri says. You can also ask what career paths their graduates have pursued and what percentage select a traditional residency route.

Kirsch says these questions provide a better understanding of the medical school’s long-term vision for its graduates.

“While some schools prioritize leadership and academic medicine, others focus on primary care and community engagement,” Kirsch says.

A useful follow-up question is: “How does your school envision its graduates using their medical degrees?”

Answers can “shed light on whether the medical school supports diverse career paths, including global health, policy or innovation,” Kirsch says.

These types of questions demonstrate that the applicant is looking beyond the four years of medical school “and showing their long-term view of health care and medicine,” Kirsch says.

What Clinical Experiences Are Available to Students?

A medical school’s location, hospital affiliations and the availability of elective rotations can shape the clinical learning environment and influence a student’s preparedness for residency. It’s also useful to ask which local patient populations students may work with.

The answers offer insight into the hands-on learning opportunities available, says Jacob Kalmanovich, a medical school admissions consultant for Blueprint Prep, a test prep and training provider. “Examples include experiencing specific interests in certain specialties or helping certain underserved communities.”

Asking about clinical opportunities shows that the applicant “is thinking ahead to hands-on training and patient exposure, which is the true end goal for medical practice,” Kirsch says. It’s especially important for applicants seeking exposure to various demographics and “can be crucial for students interested in working with specific communities.”

What Are the School’s Culture and Support Systems?

This question can give you insight into campus inclusivity and support systems like academic advising, mental health services, mentorship programs and wellness initiatives.

“Candidates should explore the school’s community culture and support systems to ensure they will thrive academically and personally,” Altieri says.

Campus culture and support are important to a student’s success in medical school, experts say.

This question allows the interviewer “to give information about the school’s environment and culture while showing that the interviewee is driven and wants to honestly understand the school,” Kalmanovich says.

The right questions show you have seriously considered what the medical school has to offer, that you’re seeking the right fit “and not just to go to any medical school,” Kirsch says. They yield valuable information and “showcase your genuine interest, preparedness and potential as a future physician.”

