Dentsply: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Dentsply International Inc. (XRAY) on Thursday reported a loss of $430 million in its fourth quarter.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $2.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and amortization costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The dental products manufacturer posted revenue of $905 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $919.4 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $910 million, or $4.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.79 billion.

Dentsply expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.80 to $2 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.5 billion to $3.6 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XRAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XRAY

