Denny’s: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Denny’s Corp. (DENN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $6.8 million.

The Spartanburg, South Carolina-based company said it had net income of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 14 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The restaurant operator posted revenue of $114.7 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $115.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $21.6 million, or 41 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $452.3 million.

