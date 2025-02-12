Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Denny's: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Denny’s: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 12, 2025, 7:42 AM

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Denny’s Corp. (DENN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $6.8 million.

The Spartanburg, South Carolina-based company said it had net income of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 14 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The restaurant operator posted revenue of $114.7 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $115.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $21.6 million, or 41 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $452.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DENN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DENN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up