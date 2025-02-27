Dell Technologies: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings…

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $1.53 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Round Rock, Texas-based company said it had profit of $2.15. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.68 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.53 per share.

The computer and technology services provider posted revenue of $23.93 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24.66 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.59 billion, or $6.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $95.57 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Dell Technologies expects its per-share earnings to be $1.65.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $22.5 billion to $23.5 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Dell Technologies expects full-year earnings to be $9.30 per share, with revenue ranging from $101 billion to $105 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DELL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DELL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.