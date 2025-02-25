Delek US Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $413.8…

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $413.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of $6.55 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $2.54 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.89 per share.

The refinery operator posted revenue of $2.37 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.55 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $560.4 million, or $8.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.85 billion.

