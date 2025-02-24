Del Monte: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) on Monday reported earnings…

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) on Monday reported earnings of $20.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Coral Gables, Florida-based company said it had profit of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 26 cents per share.

The food producer posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $142.2 million, or $2.96 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.28 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FDP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FDP

