Deere: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — Deere & Co. (DE) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $869 million.

On a per-share basis, the Moline, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $3.19.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.13 per share.

The agricultural equipment manufacturer posted revenue of $8.51 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $6.81 billion, falling short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.7 billion.

