Dayforce: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dayforce Inc (DAY) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $10.8 million. On a…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dayforce Inc (DAY) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $10.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 60 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The provider of human-resources software and services posted revenue of $465.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $455.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $18.1 million, or 11 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.76 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DAY

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.