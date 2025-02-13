DaVita HealthCare: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. (DVA) on Thursday reported earnings of $259.3 million in its…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. (DVA) on Thursday reported earnings of $259.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of $3.09. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.24 per share.

The kidney dialysis provider posted revenue of $3.29 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $936.3 million, or $10.73 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.82 billion.

DaVita HealthCare expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.20 to $11.30 per share.

