Darling: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $101.9 million.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of 63 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The producer of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bionutrients posted revenue of $1.42 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.46 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $278.9 million, or $1.73 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.72 billion.

