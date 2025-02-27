Daqo: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) on Thursday reported a loss of $180.2 million in…

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) on Thursday reported a loss of $180.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shanghai-based company said it had a loss of $2.71.

The solar panel parts maker posted revenue of $195.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $345.2 million, or $5.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.03 billion.

