Danaos: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Danaos Corp. (DAC) on Monday reported profit of $90.4 million in its…

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Danaos Corp. (DAC) on Monday reported profit of $90.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Athens, Greece-based company said it had net income of $4.70. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to $6.93 per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $258.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $505.1 million, or $26.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.01 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DAC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.