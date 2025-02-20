Dana: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — Dana Inc. (DAN) on Thursday reported a loss of $80 million in…

MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — Dana Inc. (DAN) on Thursday reported a loss of $80 million in its fourth quarter.

The Maumee, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The automotive equipment supplier posted revenue of $2.34 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $57 million, or 39 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $10.28 billion.

Dana expects full-year earnings to be $1.40 to $1.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $9.53 billion to $10.03 billion.

