Daily Journal: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Daily Journal Corp. (DJCO) on Tuesday reported earnings of $10.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of $7.91 per share.

The newspaper publisher posted revenue of $17.7 million in the period.

