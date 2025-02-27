Cytokinetics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Cytokinetics Inc. (CYTK) on Thursday reported a loss…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Cytokinetics Inc. (CYTK) on Thursday reported a loss of $150 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.26.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.22 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $16.9 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $589.5 million, or $5.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $18.5 million.

