CyberArk: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PETACH-TIKVA, Israel (AP) — PETACH-TIKVA, Israel (AP) — CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) on Thursday reported a loss of $97.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Petach-Tikva, Israel-based company said it had a loss of $2.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 80 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts posted revenue of $314.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $301.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $93.5 million, or $2.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $1 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, CyberArk expects its per-share earnings to range from 74 cents to 81 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $301 million to $307 million for the fiscal first quarter.

CyberArk expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.55 to $3.70 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion.

