CVS Health: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — CVS Health Corporation (CVS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.64 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based company said it had net income of $1.30. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.19 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager posted revenue of $97.71 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $97.06 billion.

CVS Health expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.75 to $6 per share.

