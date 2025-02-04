CVRx: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — CVRx Inc. (CVRX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.7 million in its fourth…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — CVRx Inc. (CVRX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 37 cents per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $15.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $60 million, or $2.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $51.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, CVRx said it expects revenue in the range of $14.5 million to $15 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $63 million to $65 million.

