Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Cushman & Wakefield: Q4…

Cushman & Wakefield: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 20, 2025, 7:35 AM

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $112.9 million.

The London-based company said it had net income of 48 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $2.63 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.65 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $131.3 million, or 56 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $9.45 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CWK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CWK

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up