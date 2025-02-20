Cushman & Wakefield: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $112.9 million. The…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $112.9 million.

The London-based company said it had net income of 48 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $2.63 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.65 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $131.3 million, or 56 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $9.45 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CWK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CWK

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.