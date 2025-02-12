Curtiss-Wright: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $117.9 million.…

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $117.9 million.

The Davidson, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $3.09 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to $3.27 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.08 per share.

The engineering firm posted revenue of $824.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $785.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $405 million, or $10.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.12 billion.

Curtiss-Wright expects full-year earnings in the range of $3 to $385 per share, with revenue in the range of $3 million to $335 million.

