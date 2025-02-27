Cumulus: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) on Thursday reported a loss of $231.1 million in its…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) on Thursday reported a loss of $231.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of $13.60 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 39 cents per share.

The radio station owner posted revenue of $218.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $283.3 million, or $16.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $827.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMLS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMLS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.