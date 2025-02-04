Cummins: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — Cummins Inc. (CMI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $418 million.…

Cummins Inc. (CMI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $418 million.

The Columbus, Indiana-based company said it had net income of $3.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $5.16 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.68 per share.

The engine maker posted revenue of $8.45 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.13 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.95 billion, or $28.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $34.1 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMI

