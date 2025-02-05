CSG Systems: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $34.5 million.

The Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had profit of $1.21 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.65 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.21 per share.

The provider of support services for the communications industry posted revenue of $316.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $290.6 million, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $290 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $86.9 million, or $3.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.1 billion.

CSG Systems expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.55 to $4.80 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.1 billion to $1.14 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSGS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSGS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.